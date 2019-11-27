Olav Krigolson, neuroscientist and associate director of UVic’s Centre for Biomedical Research, in front of the HI-SEAS Analog Habitat in Hawaii on a previous trip. (File contributed/ Olav Krigolson)

VIDEO: A space program leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 27

  • Nov. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 27 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Participants from University of Victoria will head to Hawaii for a NASA-sponsored Mars simulation. For more information on this story, click here.

The Sidney Cycling Society is expanding to include the Cycling Without Age Society. The Society will include bike rides for less-abled seniors. For more information on this story, click here.

A public hearing will be held to discuss the development of a hotel on Yates, Broad and Johnson Streets. The development of the hotel would include replacing two heritage buildings. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

