VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

Reader's Lens Photographer Elaine Kwok came across this tiny Pacific tree frog, while visiting the Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific, in Saanich.

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 6 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Gardens at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific is turning 40. Celebrations will be held on Nov. 8 and 9. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria’s Orca Play display is moving out of Centennial Square. The display will be replaced with the Lights of Wonder holiday display. For more information on this story, click here.

The Victoria Cool Aid Society has 15 low-cost units available for seniors. The Mount Edwards Court property is open to those over the age of 55, making a maximum of $39,800. These units were installed in an effort to prevent homelessness. For more information on this story, click here.

