VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

Career centre coordinator Cammie Watson (left), custodian Danny Tang (centre), and education assistant Helen Casey (right) participate in ongoing job action in SD63 Nov. 14. The strike has now ended with a deal ratified between CUPE Local 441 and the Saanich School District’s Board of Education. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 18 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The SD63 strike officially ended with the union’s vote to accept the latest agreement. For more information on this story, click here.

The winners of Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase have been announced. For more information on this story, click here.

A new gay pub will open in Victoria in the new year. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.