VIDEO: A plane crash killing 63 Canadians leads a selection of today’s top three news stories

Rescue team work at the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A Ukrainian airline crashed on Wednesday morning killing 176 people including 63 Canadians. Ukrainian authorities initially said mechanical failure was to blame. For more information on this story, click here.

The City of Victoria is offering free emergency preparedness workshops. Six workshops will be held between January and March. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 7,200 properties were sold in Greater Victoria in 2019, down almost 32 percent from 2016. For more information on this story, click here.

