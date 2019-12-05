VIDEO: A new multi-use building development leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

The Esquimalt Celebration of Lights parade rings in the Christmas spirit Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Black Press File Photo)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 5 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Harris Green development is proposed to take over two large lots on Yates Street. The rental units would be more than a million square feet. For more information on this story, click here.

Late-night comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes poked fun at Greater Victoria’s latest deer control method.For more information on this story, click here.

Esquimalt Celebration of Lights switches on this weekend for the 14th year. The free community event will include a parade, entertainment, and visits with Santa. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.