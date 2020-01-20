VIDEO: A morning protest blocking the Swartz Bay ferry terminal leads a selection of today’s news stories

Access to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being blocked by protesters in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. (Courtesy of Kolin Sutherland-Wilson)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 20 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Access to all but one wait line to Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being blocked by protesters: a movement in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation. For more information on this story, click here.

Four Mile Pub is re-opening after the fire in October 2019. The restaurant feels “clean and refreshed” according to a spokesperson. For more information on this story, click here.

Esquimalt is exploring creating a portage beach for Gorge waters. This portage beach would add safety to the Victoria Waterways Loop. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter