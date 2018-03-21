BC Hydro crew watch as a helicopter lifts the new transmission tower. (BC Hydro photo)

VIDEO: A helicopter delivers the new transmission tower to power up Prince Rupert

BC Hydro crews worked to repair the damage after an avalanche hit a transmission tower by Highway 16

The North Coast is back on grid power after BC Hydro flew in a new transmission tower to replaced the one that had been damaged by an avalanche.

On March 1, more than 8,000 BC Hydro customers were without power after the avalanche impaired the transmission tower next to Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace.

As a result, the North Coast had to rely on backup generators, while BC Hydro cleared the site and had a helicopter fly in the new transmission tower.

By Sunday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. Prince Rupert was back to grid power, with clocks ticking at a normal speed once again.

READ MORE: Clocks tick faster while BC Hydro recovers tower damaged by avalanche

