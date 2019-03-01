VIDEO: 23-year-old male injured in Chilliwack shooting late Thursday

Police say a 19-year-old male is in custody; unrelated to shooting downtown on Tuesday

A 19-year-old male is in custody and a 23-year-old male is in hospital after a shooting in south Chilliwack late Thursday.

It was at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 when Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 45400-block of South Sumas Road near the firehall and Sardis secondary.

Police found the 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident is believed to be targeted and he is in custody pending the outcome of our investigation,” RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk said Friday.

The shooting on South Sumas comes just two days after another shooting on Victor Street downtown left a woman in critical condition. No one has been arrested in that incident and police say they believe that the two shootings are unrelated.

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of the shooting on South Sumas on Thursday evening. Police arrived in large numbers shortly after the reports of shots fired.

Some residents in the area are reporting hearing cars squealing, and what seemed to be a barricaded house in the area.

One video shared on Facebook shows multiple police cars in the dark, with what sounds like a man screaming in pain nearby.

By 10:45 p.m., RCMP were telling people in the area they were no longer searching for a suspect.

The 19-year-old in custody is likely to appear before a judge or a justice of the peace in the coming days.

Vrolyk added that people have video of the incident, the RCMP would like to see that. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

