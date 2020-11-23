VIDEO: 2020 Community Leader Awards recognize Surrey’s unsung heroes

They don't often receive recognition and don't necessarily have a high profile in the community

There are a large number of people in Surrey who do a great deal of important work. They strive tirelessly – through countless volunteer hours, sometimes overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles – to better the community.

And they don’t ask for anything in return.

You’ll find them in our schools, on sports fields, at the food bank and at various local events. They are truly community leaders.

Many have their own families, careers and personal commitments but still find the time to make a difference by sharing their empathy, enthusiasm, energy and time.

The Community Leader Awards were established 18 years ago to recognize and honour the efforts essential to maintaining this vital and growing community.

Each recipient’s story is inspirational, and by highlighting them, we hope others will be moved to contribute in the community and share their own skills, compassion, knowledge and heart with those around them.

Thanks to our sponsors, the Community Leader Awards get bigger and better every year.

Read more about all of the 2020 Community Leader Award recipients in a special section of our Thursday, Nov. 26 print edition.

