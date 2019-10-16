Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair bounces back into Pearkes

Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair is happening Oct. 19-20 at Pearkes Arena. (File Contributed/ Candice Woodward)Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair is happening Oct. 19-20 at Pearkes Arena. (File Contributed/ Candice Woodward)

Endless toys, bouncy castles, axe throwing, costumes and more – and all in the name of charity.

From Oct. 19-20 Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair runs at Pearkes Arena, with funds raised going towards the BC Children’s Hospital.

The two-day event hosts dozens of vendors selling everything from action figures to Lego and everything in between.

In addition, guests from the Wasu’ran Clan Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club will be available for photos, as well as the Kydo Klownz to “blow you away” with balloon creations.

There will also be a separate silent auction to help fundraise for the MS Society.

Over 11 years, the fundraiser has raised more than $55,000 for local charities.

“From serious collectors to families, this local favourite is great for kids of all ages,” said Candice Woodward, owner of platinum sponsor and organizer, Cherry Bomb Toys.

Doors will open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with general admission costing $5 at the door (kids are free). Anyone interested in an early bird special can pay $15 at the door at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information visit ultimatetoyfair.com

