Victorians feeling the pinch at the pump: Gas prices rise overnight

Gas up to 157.9 cents per litre at some stations

Gas prices are jumping across Victoria, with the average price across the region up 1.8 cents from Monday and the average price sitting at 143.2 cents per litre.

The lowest price in Victoria is 139.9 cents per litre – available at more than a dozen gas stations across Greater Victoria.

The Shells on Esquimalt Road, Douglas Street, Oak Bay Avenue, Quadra and Burnside Road are now retailing gas at 157.9 cents per litre, while the Esso on Admirals Road, the 7-Eleven on Burnside Road and the Husky on Quadra are selling gas for 141.9 cents per litre.

While Victorians might be feeling the pinch at the pump, prices are down 10.9 cents a litre from last year’s average of 154.2 cents.

