Victoria woman advertises as free dogwalker; gets no response

Antia Colman put out the posters six weeks ago but says she hasn't gotten a single call

Anita Colman scattered posters downtown Victoria advertising free dog walking but after six weeks she didn't have a single call.

Anita Colman loves dogs, so much so she’s even taken to putting up a poster in downtown Victoria advertising free dogwalking.

One of Colman’s posters, spotted in Wellburn’s Food Market, explains that her building doesn’t allow dogs but she misses having one. ‘Will happily walk your dog three times a week or more for free,’ it reads.

“I thought it’d be nice for dogs and nice for me too because I enjoy their company,” says Colman.

Colman, who has owned dogs her entire life, moved into a pet-free apartment building shortly after her last dog died.

“In a sense that was fortunate because it’s very hard to find a rental that allows dogs,” she says.

It’s been six weeks since Colman put up numerous posters and says no one has taken her up on her service adding that she hopes with a picture of her “friendly face” dog-owners might be more inclined.

“I’m sure there are people out there that have dogs and can’t walk them as often as they should be,” says Colman. “It might be a senior who can’t get out or someone who works all day and the dog is at home for hours by themselves.”

Colman says she’d like to see a change in B.C.’s rental laws that allow the restriction of pets so more people could have pets and more pets could have homes.

“I guess at times people have to surrender their pets because they can’t find a place to live that allows dogs,” says Colman. “We need a more pet friendly law.”

To use Colman’s dogwalking services call 250-507-7537. Reference’s available upon request.

