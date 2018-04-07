Pixabay

Victoria weather: rain with risk of thunderstorm

Grab your umbrella, the rain will continue through the end of next week

  Apr. 7, 2018
What’s that old saying, April showers bring May flowers?

Then prepare for an influx of new growth as weather forecasts for Victoria call for a whole lot of rain to continue throughout the weekend and into next week.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers to begin Saturday afternoon and last throughout the evening with a risk of thunderstorms in the area as well.

The winds will begin to pick up and could gust up to 70 km/h near the water. We’re also expected to see between 5-15 mm of rain by Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The rest of the forecast for the next seven days looks similar with periods of rain expected on Sunday and more precipitation alternating between light rain and heavy showers showers through the end of the week.

Victoria weather: rain with risk of thunderstorm

