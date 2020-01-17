Victoria theatre company asks for public’s help after more than $5,000 worth of equipment stolen

The theft could seriously compromise the future of the company

Theatre SKAM is asking for the public’s help after thieves stole $5,000 worth of equipment from the satellite studio located on Fort Street. Theatre SKAM’s production of Concord Floral is pictured here. (File Photo Black Press Media)

A Victoria theatre company is in shock after thieves stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment from its satellite studio on Fort Street, seriously compromising the future of Theatre SKAM.

The theft happened sometime between Jan. 14 and 16, with a lighting control board, a projector, a wireless transmitter and other electrical and cable accessories used in theatrical production, taken from the Theatre SKAM studio.

Officers are investigating after thieves stole $5000 worth of distinctive lighting equipment from @theatreSKAM. If you recognize this gear, call us, or @VicCrimeStop | https://t.co/F4ngXtvB4u | #yyj pic.twitter.com/fJ5NG49qNq — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Spencer Castle damaged in early morning fire

The studio hosts community and professional arts organizations including Dance Victoria, Story Theatre, Amati String Studio, Caliente Dance, Embrace Arts, along with numerous independent musicians, theatre-makers and visual artists.

“Performance and rehearsal space is already at a premium in Victoria,” said Matthew Payne, artistic and managing producer with the company. “We offer this space at a deeply discounted rate to help independent artists and organizations find space to create work. This theft doesn’t just hurt us, it hurts the community.”

READ ALSO: Speeding Alaska driver tells VicPD police chief he knows how to drive in the snow

It’s unknown how the thieves got into the space, but it is suspected they entered the building through the locked front door although it is possible it didn’t latch properly.

Theatre SKAM is asking that anyone with information about the theft to contact the Victoria Police Department and use the file number #VCI20-2439.

For those wishing to donate for the recovery and replacement of this equipment can do so online through Canada Helps at canadahelps.org/en/charities/theatre-skam-association.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.