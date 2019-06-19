Victoria teen killed on field trip near Sooke

Second youth also injured in falling tree incident at Camp Barnard

A teenage boy was killed and another student injured after a tree struck them at Camp Bernard near Sooke on Wednesday afternoon.

Otter Point Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP members were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

The teenage boys, believed to be students from Lansdowne middle school in Victoria, were part of a school field trip. The second boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The seriously injured teen boy was given CPR. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Winds gusts of up to 80 km/h were prevalent in Sooke throughout the day.

The area where the incident occurred has rough terrain. Firefighters were taken to the area by the students. It took first responders some time to get to the injured boys.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

One teen is dead and another injured ater a tragic accident at Camp Barnard, about six kilometres from Sooke. (Google Maps)

