Victoria stabbing leaves security guard with potentially life-threatening injuries

Person was stabbed while stopping a theft from a store

A security guard was taken to hospital Tuesday night after they were stabbed while stopping a theft at a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

A security guard was transported to hospital Wednesday night after they were stabbed while stopping a theft from a store.

The individual is an LPO (Loss Prevention Officer) whose job is to prevent theft from retail stores. On Wednesday night, the LPO was working at a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue when they attempted to stop a theft and were stabbed.

Victoria police officers found the person suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries and applied tourniquets. Shortly after 8 p.m., VicPD said the LPO had been transported to hospital.

The theft suspect had already been successfully detained by the LPO despite them getting stabbed. Police officers went on to arrest the suspect and hold them for court.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

