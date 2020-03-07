Victoria seniors facility moves to new facility near Crystal Pool

Silver Threads Service will be moving from its 2340 Richmond Rd. location (pictured) to a new spot at 920 Caledonia Ave. (Google Maps)

One of Victoria’s main senior centres will soon be moving to a new facility.

Silver Threads Service for seniors is a non-profit organization that connects seniors with resources and social activities.

This includes connections to legal, housing, tax, and health information; social activities, health services, employment or volunteering opportunities and more.

There are two locations presently in Greater Victoria: 2340 Richmond Rd. in Victoria, and 286 Hampton Rd. in Saanich, with a combined membership of more than 600 people.

As of May, however, the Victoria location moves to 902 Caledonia Ave. into a 5,400 sq. ft. centre.

“We’re very excited about the new location thanks to the proximity to Crystal Pool,” said executive director Tracy Ryan.

“We’ve talked to staff about partnerships, programs and how to better serve older adults.”

Initially, Ryan explained, Silver Threads hoped to move into the new Crystal Pool and Wellness Centre. However, ongoing delays in finalizing plans for the pool left Silver Threads with nowhere to go after their lease at Richmond Road expired.

Instead, the City of Victoria reissued a grant to the non-profit to cover the rent for the facility, which will house Silver Threads for at least five years.

“Silver Threads is a vital part of Victoria, creating the important connections that enhance health and well-being later in life,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “This new facility ensures they can expand their services and continue supporting the older adults in our community for years to come.”

The property at 920 Caledonia will now undergo renovations, with hopes of a grand opening on May 4.

