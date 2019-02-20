Victoria Royals blast past Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Royals return home this weekend for annual Pink in the Rink event

The Victoria Royals beat the Kelowna Rockets 6-2 in their fourth game in five nights Tuesday at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Kaid Oliver led the team offensively and tied a career-high with two goals and two assists, achieving this once before last year when he recorded two goals and two assists in a 10-3 win over the Kootenay Ice.

The Royals netted two powerplay goals against the Rockets. This is the ninth time this season the Royals have recorded a multi-goal performance on the man advantage.

The Royals didn’t let the pressure get to them with goals being scored by Philip Schultz, Logan Doust, Tarun Fizer, and Kody McDonald. Mitchell Prowse, Tanner Sidaway, Scott Walford, and Igor Martynov also recorded assists.

Griffen Outhouse played 56 minutes in net, with 34 saves on 36 shots. Brock Gould played 4 minutes and saved all four shots he faced.

With the victory, the Royals moved to 5-1-1 against the Kelowna Rockets in their final matchup of the regular season. This was the first time in Victoria Royals history the two clubs played their regular season finale at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Two Victoria Royals are riding multi-game point streaks. McDonald is on a five-game point streak, collecting four goals and one assist, along with Walford on a three-game point streak, collecting five assists.

The Royals travel to Langley on Friday to face off against the Vancouver Giants at 7:30 p.m.

Returning home, the Royals battle the Giants again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Saturday night will also feature the Royals’ annual Pink in the Rink event. Hang out after the game on Sunday and you’ll have a chance to skate with your favourite player.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777 or online at selectyourtickets.com.

