Victoria restaurant says advertised ‘Anti-lockdown bar bash’ is a scam

'This type of event would be the last thing our community needs right now'

A Victoria restaurant was the victim of a recent scam that advertised an ‘Anti-lockdown Bar Bash’ and sold tickets online.

According to a Facebook post from 10 Acres Restaurant and Farm, advertisements for a large party that were being passed around on social media are “100 per cent false.”

“No event of any such type will be taking place at any of our restaurants. Ever,” reads the post.

Tickets to the fake party were being sold on Eventbrite, but the event appears to have since been taken down.

An advertisement for the party states: “it all started when our host picked up a late-night phone call from a buddy with an odd request.” The buddy was asking the host to “rescue” them from lockdown. Later during a dog walk at an off-leash “hump park,” the idea for a pub night was realized.

The party was advertised as an “exciting night” with drinks, music and mingling with six people per table. The host would “facilitate group rotations so people can change tables and chat with different people.” The ad did not mention wearing masks at all.

A screen shot of Top Things to Do In Vancouver’s Facebook page where a number of anti-COVID events are listed. (Facebook Screenshot)

According to the ad, the host’s name is “Wooden Bill” and the event creator is someone using the username “Steez.” A quick search of Eventbrite shows a number of other events that have been taken down from the site with names such as ‘Saturday F__ Covid Party — F__ity F__k Big Bash, Woohoo!’ or ‘The F__ Covid, It’s Independence Day Pub Nite and Social.’

A link at the end of the ad asks people to follow them on Facebook under the name of Top Things To Do In Vancouver. Under the Facebook page’s past event section there are a number of anti-COVID events listed. Black Press Media has reached out to Top Things To Do In Vancouver for comment on the Anti-lockdown Bar Bash, but has not received a response as of yet.

“To be honest, we do not have much sympathy for those who bought tickets to this, unknowingly, fake event,” stated 10 Acre. “This type of event would be the last thing our community needs right now as we all struggle to make it through this stressful and difficult time.”

As the province sees a surge in cases of the coronavirus, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced she would be amending the health order for bars and nightclubs, along with events. The changes include banning liquor self-service and minimizing “table-hopping” inside restaurants and similar establishments.

“The COVID-19 curve is trending in a way we do not want it to go, which is up,” Henry said.

The amendment comes as the province sees two weeks of increasing test-positive cases. British Columbians have been in Phase Three of the B.C. government’s reopening plan for nearly four weeks.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

