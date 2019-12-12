Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

Dec. 12, 2019 – Brun Dahlquist, owner of Pluto’s Restaurant, was happy to learn he’d get a one-year lease extension after he was told the restaurant would be demolished to make way for condominiums. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

A long-time downtown Victoria restaurant is able to extend its stay for another year.

In April, Brun Dahlquist learned that his business, Pluto’s Restaurant, would not have its lease extended at 1150 Cook St. After 32 years, Dahlquist was given a one-year notice to move out.

The property had been sold to 66 Developments Ltd., which has since proposed a 15-storey condominium project for the site.

Over the past few months Dahlquist has been searching for a new spot for his business without much luck.

“I’ve been looking for months now and there’s very little available,” Dahlquist said. “The few things that are available are really expensive. I don’t want to be too much downtown, and having this building and this uniqueness, I don’t want to go to modern either.”

This week, however, Dahlquist received good news from the developer that he’ll be able to stay for another year as the project moves through the approval process with the city.

“I’m very happy to be where I am, that’s for darn sure and so is the staff,” Dahlquist said. “It gives me more time and another summer here, that’ll make for 33 years total.”

Dahlquist said the developer did let him know that commercial space would be available in the new complex, but Dahlquist is hesitant to commit to a space that’s at least three years down the road.

“If I moved out and waited, people would forget about who I am, and if I move out to somewhere else I don’t want to move back in in three years,” Dahlquist said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll be moving back into this space, but you never know what could happen.”

In the meantime Pluto’s will continue serving the “hottest food from the coolest planet” including favourites like bennies, burgers and local brews.

