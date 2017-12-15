Victoria rental prices declining, according to national listing website

The median price of a one-bedroom suite dropped almost five per cent in December

National rankings of median rents based on listings compiled by PadMapper, a listings site for available rental units. (Image courtesy of PadMapper)

Victoria’s rental market could be showing signs of cooling, according to a report by an apartment rental listing website.

According to Pad Mapper, a rental listings service that plots locations on a map, the median price of Victoria’s one-bedroom apartments fell 4.7 per cent in December to $1,210, although we’re still the fifth-most expensive city in which to rent in the country.

Median rents for a one-bedroom unit in Vancouver, listed as most expensive Canadian city, also dropped, 4.3 per cent to $1,990 for one-bedroom units, and 3.1 per cent to $3,100 for two-bedroom suites.

Year-over-year, however, rents jumped more than 10 per cent in six of the top 10 markets, with the largest spikes seen in the top four cities. Toronto ranked second highest at $1,970 for a one bedroom, while Barrie, Ont. and Montreal tied for third at $1,270 for the same housing type.

Rental prices in Kitchener, St. Catherines and Quebec City also increased on average, while those in Hamilton, Kingston and Saskatoon dropped.

