Victoria property company plans to replace Saanich apartments with townhouses

A Victoria development company has submitted a proposal to the District of Saanich to replace the Gorge View Apartments with 26 townhouses, shown here in an artist’s rendering. (Abstract Developments/Supplied)

A Victoria-based development company plans to build 26 new three-bedroom townhouses at 630 Gorge Rd. West in Saanich.

Gorge Tillicum Community Association president Gabe Epstein said the association discussed the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, and the proposal “looks like it will fit in just fine.” He said the development will largely complement current architectural styles in the neighborhood and would increase traffic to the area.

The Local Area Plan identifies the site as “multi-family residential” and states the neighbourhood will have a mix of housing types, including townhomes and allows up to four storeys in height for townhouses, low-rise residential, and mixed-use housing.

READ ALSO: Victoria property company plans to replace Tillicum bingo hall with residential housing

Epstein said the association was pleased with the development company’s landscaping plan, and that the company had adjusted the proposal to protect some trees on the property following consultation with neighbouring residents.

The company said this development will help fill a gap in the diversity of multi-family housing options available in the area. The address is currently home to Gorge View Apartments, a 66-year-old low density apartment building.

Epstein said the plans for townhouses would increase the number of units to 26, meaning density would go up slightly. “We like increased density,” Epstein said. “It brings more people in so we see an increase in business in local shops.”

A spokesperson for Abstract Developments said the company conducted public engagement activities during the summer and fall this year to better understand community priorities for housing. They interviewed members of the public to understand issues facing the community. Some 73 per cent of respondents supported an increase in multi-family forms of housing, and 48 per cent indicated townhouses as the preferred housing option.

READ ALSO: Mixed-income housing project in View Royal to provide more than 150 homes

The development company said it has established a relocation plan for current tenants of the property at 630 Gorge Rd. West, based on the City of Victoria’s tenant relocation policies. The plan provides compensation, moving assistance and relocation support greater than required through the Residential Tenancy Act.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com