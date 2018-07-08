Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

It was a sea of colour at the 25th Annual Victoria Pride Parade Sunday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

First came the dykes on bikes.

Then, the official Victoria Pride Parade banner.

And, what followed was a burst of colour, creativity and celebration of Victoria’s LGBTQ community as the 25th Annual Pride Parade weaved its way through downtown streets under sunny, blue skies.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins joined the fun, cycling and walking with councillors in tow. Even NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joined the party, greeting Victorians along the parade route, joined by members of his party.

“There’s a certain intimacy in the parade here and a community feel which I really love,” Singh said, noting what he called “the great vibe.”

Of his visit to B.C.’s capital, Singh said he wanted to celebrate how the NDP believes in “fighting for a society where no one is left behind.”

WATCH our coverage of the entire parade on Facebook Live:

Hundreds of floats participated in the hour-long parade – that drew thousands of onlookers – closing out Pride Week in the city. Revellers followed the parade to MacDonald Park in James Bay where the Pride Festival is on until 6 p.m.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW: