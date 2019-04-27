Daniel Fitzgerald was last seen in Esquimalt around 3:30 p.m. on April 26 and was reported missing to Victoria Police shortly after. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria Police work to locate missing 35-year-old man

Daniel Fitzgerald was last seen in Esquimalt around 3:30 p.m. on April 26

  • Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria Police are asking for help as they work to locate a missing man.

Daniel Fitzgerald, 35, is described as a Caucasian male standing approximately six feet, four inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has short brown and red hair and a red goatee.

Fitzgerald has his left arm tattooed from the wrist up.

He was last seen in Esquimalt around 3:30 p.m. on April 26 and was reported missing to Victoria Police shortly after.

Officers and Fitzgerald’s family are very concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has seen Fitzgerald, call 911.

