Victoria Police work to locate missing 35-year-old man

Victoria Police are asking for help as they work to locate a missing man.
Daniel Fitzgerald, 35, is described as a Caucasian male standing approximately six feet, four inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has short brown and red hair and a red goatee.
Fitzgerald has his left arm tattooed from the wrist up.
He was last seen in Esquimalt around 3:30 p.m. on April 26 and was reported missing to Victoria Police shortly after.
Officers and Fitzgerald’s family are very concerned for his well-being.
If anyone has seen Fitzgerald, call 911.
shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com