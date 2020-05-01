Victoria police take residents behind the scenes of Strike Force operation

VicPD is inviting residents to follow along as the Strike Force unit conducts a search warrant. (Black Press Media File)

Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of a VicPD Strike Force operation? Well, now you can.

VicPD’s Strike Force has been focussed on property crime for weeks. Today we take you behind the scenes for a tweet-a-long as they conduct another search warrant targeting a prolific property offender. #VicPDLive #whosenext #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 1, 2020

On Friday, May 1, the Victoria Police Department will be live-tweeting as officers conduct a search warrant targeting a property offender known to police.

The VicPD Strike Force is an undercover investigative unit focused on property crime using tips from the public.

Follow along on the VicPD Twitter account @vicpdcanada.

