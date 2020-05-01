VicPD is inviting residents to follow along as the Strike Force unit conducts a search warrant. (Black Press Media File)

Victoria police take residents behind the scenes of Strike Force operation

Officers to live-tweet a search warrant exectution

  • May. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of a VicPD Strike Force operation? Well, now you can.

On Friday, May 1, the Victoria Police Department will be live-tweeting as officers conduct a search warrant targeting a property offender known to police.

The VicPD Strike Force is an undercover investigative unit focused on property crime using tips from the public.

Follow along on the VicPD Twitter account @vicpdcanada.

