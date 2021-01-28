Victoria police are searching for Tyler Desorcy, 31, who has been missing since Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police still searching for Tyler Desorcy, missing for one month

Desorcy, 31, last seen Dec. 20 in 800-block Courtney Street

Victoria police continue to search for 31-year-old Tyler Desorcy who was last seen in downtown Victoria nearly a month ago.

Desorcy is described as an Indigenous man with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ with a heavy build and noticeable limp. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket, a green hooded sweater with a design on the front, black sweat pants and dark running shoes.

Desorcy was last seen in the 800-block of Courtney Street on Dec. 30. Police say the circumstances under which he went missing are considered high risk and that Desorcy has a medical condition that requires treatment.

Police first issued missing alerts on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11.

Anyone who sees Desorcy is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

