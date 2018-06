Man in possession of weapon held in custody for mental health review

Victoria police have one man in custody after seizing an unlicensed shotgun from a residence over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call in the 1900-block of Duchess Street Saturday night, to reports of a man making threatening comments about killing himself and others. Upon arrival, VicPD found the man to be in possession of a shotgun.

Patrol officers took the man into custody for a mental health review, and the shotgun was seized.

No one was injured in the incident.