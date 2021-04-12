Victoria police seize replica firearm in early Sunday morning call

Officers called to temporary housing facility in 100-block of Gorge Road East

  • Apr. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Victoria Police Department seized a replica firearm during an early morning call to the 100-block of Gorge Road East on April 11. (VicPD handout)

Officers arrested a man in Victoria after receiving a report of someone with a gun early Sunday morning.

Victoria Police Department seized a replica firearm after being called to a multi-unit temporary housing site in the 100-block of Gorge Road East.

On April 11 just before 1 a.m. officers arrested a man and seized a replica firearm after receiving a report of a person with a gun at a multi-unit temporary housing facility.

Officers located a suspect in the parking lot, arrested the man, and subsequently located a replica firearm in a suite.

The man arrested was the subject of conditions of a release order not to attend the multi-unit temporary housing facility and was arrested for the breach.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

