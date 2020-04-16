Victoria Police seized a stash of weapons near Topaz Park. (File contributed/ VicPD)

Victoria police seize fake gun, weapons during arrest near Topaz Park

Victoria Police arrested one man who was in breach of his probation

  • Apr. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police seized several weapons, including an imitation gun, during a vehicle stop on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. on April 15 community services division officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the 2900-block of Blackwood Street. Inside were two men; police soon discovered the driver was in breach of his probation and placed him under arrest.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded imitation Glock style BB gun powered by an air cartridge, as well as other weapons including a collapsible baton, knife and bear spray.

VicPD says calls to the Topaz Park area have increased lately, since the site became a temporary camp for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VicPD reports that since March 15 there has been a 126 per cent increase in calls to the area.

