Victoria police seize drugs, stolen property after break and enter arrest

Two suspects were arrested at the 400-block of Cecelia Road Wednesday morning

Victoria police seized drugs and stolen property, including stolen mail, when they arrested a Victoria man and woman during a break and enter early Wednesday morning.

Officers were responding to a call at a public institution at the 400-block of Cecelia road just before 2:30 a.m.

After taking the suspects into custody, police realized the pair were in possession of power tools that appeared to have been taken from vehicles on the property. The suspects also had stolen mail in their possession, as well as drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.

One of the two suspects arrested was defying court-ordered conditions, including conditions not to possess mail belonging to other people.

The two suspects made their first court appearance Wednesday morning.

