Victoria police seeking high-risk, missing woman

Carrie-Anne Wishart, 41, was last seen Jan. 31

Victoria police are working to locate high-risk, missing woman Carrie-Anne Wishart who was last seen in Victoria Jan. 31. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are asking for help locating a high-risk missing woman who was last seen in Victoria three days ago.

Carrie-Anne Wishart is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian woman with long, curly blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4″ tall, weighs 120 pounds and has a slim build. Wishart was last seen in Victoria on Jan. 31.

Police say they are working to find Wishart to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

