Police are looking for the suspect behind an attack that left one man with life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek suspect who left man injured, down, in Pandora bike lane

Suspect described as Caucasian man wearing grey shirt

  • Sep. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are looking for the man behind a downtown assault that left another man with life-altering injures.

On Aug.21 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to Pandora Avenue and Quadra Street for a report of a man assaulted. When VicPD arrived, they found a man on the ground in the bike lane. He was unable to tell police what had happened but a witness said he had been blindsided by an attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where it was determined that he was suffering non-life-threatening, but life-altering injuries.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man who threw woman to ground in ‘random, unprovoked’ assault

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about 50 years old with shoulder-length grey hair and wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt.

Police ask anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News

Previous story
School District 49 prepares for back to school
Next story
Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Search and Rescue looking for Brook Morrison

Just Posted

Most Read