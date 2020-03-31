Victoria police seek public help finding high-risk missing woman last seen on ferry

Mariah Konchak has shoulder-length dark hair, scars above her right eye and may be missing a tooth

Mariah Konchak was last seen on March 4. (VicPd)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing woman.

Mariah Konchak, 28, is Caucasian with shoulder-length dark hair standing five-foot-six, with a slim build. She weighs about 100 pounds, has scars above her right eye and may be missing a tooth.

She was last seen on March 4, getting onto a ferry for the Lower Mainland. Konchak was accompanied by a brown Dachshund and a man. Investigators believe that she is on Lower Mainland and in the company of a man.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and officers are working to ensure that she is found safely.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information should call 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

