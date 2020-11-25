Victoria police seek man with violent criminal history against elderly

Victoria police seek the public’s input as they look for wanted man Jason Soukochoff.

Soukochoff, 40, is described as Caucasian, standing 6’2″ and weighing 260 pounds, with short dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

VicPD says Soukochoff is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after violating his parole conditions. He has an extensive violent criminal history including robberies targeting the elderly. His parole location was Nanaimo, but police say he may be Victoria.

Anyone who sees Soukochoff should not approach him but rather call 911. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts and wishes to remain anonymous can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

