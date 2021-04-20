Victoria police seek man wanted on drug trafficking charges

Daniel Shumka, 50, is 6'1" and about 195 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes

Victoria Police Department hopes the public can help find a man wanted for drug trafficking related offences and failing to appear in court.

Daniel Shumka, 50, is described as a Caucasian man, 6’1″ and about 195 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

VicPD asks anyone who sees Shumka, or with information on his whereabouts to call 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

