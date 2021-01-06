Victoria police seek high-risk man missing for one week

Victoria police are seeking help in locating high-risk missing man Tyler Desorcy, 31, who was last seen Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are asking for help in locating a high-risk missing man who was last seen in downtown Victoria on Dec. 30.

Tyler Desorcy, 31, was last spotted in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and hasn’t been heard from by family since – something police noted as unusual.

Desorcy is described as an Indigenous man standing 5′ 9″ tall, with a heavy build and noticeable limp. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black sweat pants and dark running shoes.

Police say the circumstances under which Desorcy went missing are considered high risk and he has a medical condition that requires medical treatment.

Anyone who sees Desorcy is asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

