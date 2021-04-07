Victoria police searching for missing woman wanted on multiple warrants

Jessica James, 40, may have been seen near Stadacona Park in late March

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman Jessica James, who is also wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

James is described as a 40-year-old Caucasian woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5’7″ and has a slim build.

Police say she may have been spotted near Stadacona Park in Victoria in late March. They are searching for her both to ensure her safety and to fulfill multiple warrants against her for failing to appear in court.

Anyone who sees James is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

