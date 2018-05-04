Victoria police searching downtown for credit card fraud suspect

Photo shows woman with small white and black dog

A woman suspected of using a stolen credit card is being sought downtown right now by the Victoria police.

The department has released still photos from a security camera footage of the woman, who is described as Caucasian, aged approximately 35, with reddish blonde hair. She was seen here with a small white and black dog.

If you see this woman, call 911 immediately.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Cowichan standings in Fraser Institute annual school rankings
Next story
BC Transit introduces larger buses on Highway 16

Just Posted

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

  • 15 hours ago

 

The logging plan no one wants to talk about

 

EDITORIAL: Too quick to judge

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nesika performs ‘Jungle Book’ next week

 

Most Read