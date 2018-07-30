Police were called to McDonald’s on Hillside Avenue in Victoria on July 14 after staff alleged the woman physically assaulted an employee, as seen in suveillance video. PHOTO SUBMITTED

Victoria police search for woman in ‘restaurant rage’ incident at McDonald’s

'When her order did not contain a tomato, the suspect became verbally abusive,' police say

  • Jul. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are searching for a woman involved in what they are calling a “restaurant rage” incident at a fast food location.

In footage from the restaurant security camera, a Caucasian woman with blonde hair, standing 5-foot-2 and believed to be in her early 20s is seen speaking with an employee of the Hillside Avenue McDonald’s, getting increasingly agitated.

Officers were called to the location shortly after midnight on July 14 after staff alleged the woman physically assaulted an employee, as seen in the video.

“Staff reported that when her order did not contain a tomato, the suspect became verbally abusive with staff,” said media spokesperson Bowen Osoko in a release. “When a staff member offered to refund her money, the woman threw several items at the employee, striking him.”

An unidentified man intervened, attempting to de-escalate the situation but was unsuccessful. The woman then struck one of the ordering kiosks several times, rendering one out of order before leaving the restaurant.

The employee was not physically injured.

Community Services Division officers are looking for the woman who was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with light blue shoulders with a Disney character on the front and white pajama pants with white running shoes. She has a slender build and tattoos on her left forearm.

If you have information about this incident or know who this woman is, call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park now closed
Next story
Delta casino gets the green light from city

Just Posted

Fire at Arbutus RV in Merville

 

Bballnationals come to Langley for early August

  • 23 hours ago

 

Delta casino gets the green light from city

 

Victoria police search for woman in ‘restaurant rage’ incident at McDonald’s

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read