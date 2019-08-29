Victoria Police remind drivers to slow down as kids return to school

School zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

At a busy intersection and a school within meters, Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak and Minister of Educations Rob Fleming offered a reminder to drivers to slow down now that students are heading back to school.

Starting Tuesday, drivers need to make sure they slow down before passing the school zones signs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during regular school days.

“We all need to slow down in school zones and pay close attention to parents, students and support staff so they can stay focused on learning, growing and thriving,” said Manak.

With students, parents and staff from George Jay Elementary School and School District 61 Manak and Fleming demonstrated on how to cross the street properly.

“Really the message today, although it’s one that seems pretty obvious and simple, is observing the posted speed limits, exercising caution and care,” said Fleming.

According to Manak the fines for speeding in a school zone start at $196 and can go up to $368, depending on the speed you’re travelling.

“Around the city, we have way too many examples of near misses, of kids being injured … and of course, we’ve had some tragedies in recent years,” said Fleming. “That’s why it’s so important [to remember] that after Labour Day weekend that school is back in, all across British Columbia.”

