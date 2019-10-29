Victoria Police officer sent to hospital after being kicked in the face during an arrest

One VicPD officer was kicked in the face during an arrest. (Black Press File).

A Victoria Police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being kicked in the face during an arrest.

On Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m., VicPD officers attended a residential unit in the 1100-block of Johnson Street to attend to a man who appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Officers spoke with the man, and began to apprehend him when he allegedly kicked an officer in the face.

The officer was taken to hospital and released shortly after, but is expected to be off work for some time to recover.

Wishing our injured @vicpdcanada officer a speedy recovery. The officer was kicked in the face by a violent male during arrest requiring a trip to the hospital. Officer is home recovering. A reminder of how our officers risk their personal safety to keep our communities safe 24/7 pic.twitter.com/rt3GUVDrzc — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) October 29, 2019

The man was apprehended and also taken to hospital. Police are recommending a charge of Assaulting a Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm to Crown Counsel.

