Two bins of hockey cards were turned into the police on Monday

A collection of hockey cards was found in the 500-block of Hillside Avenue. (Twitter/ VicPD)

Someone is missing an impressive collection of hockey cards.

The cards were turned in to the Victoria Police on Monday after they were found in the 500-block of Hillside Avenue on Monday.

The collection is housed in two bins, one of which is a black “Diablo” brand bin.

The cards are associated with someone named Ryan Thomas.

Anyone who knows the rightful owner can call the non-emergency police line at 250-995-7654.

