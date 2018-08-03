Police are looking for a man between 20-25 years of age in relation to an assault that took place on July 27. File contributed

Victoria Police looking for man involved in random assault

The suspect attacked a staff member at a Yates Street business

Victoria police are asking the public for help in identifying a man, in relation to a random assault of an employee at a downtown Victoria retail shop.

On July 27, police were called to a store on the 700-block of Yates Street. At 9:30, a man had entered the store and moved to a staff-only area. When a staff member approached him, the man became agitated and assaulted the employee before fleeing.

The employee received non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man between 20-25 years of age, standing five feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build. He has “mop-like” brown hair with curly bangs, and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark blue button up shirt with white flowers on it, with sleeves rolled to the forearms, and blue jeans.

If you recognize this man or have information about this incident, you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

