Victoria police looking for information after man assaulted with weapon

Victoria police were called to Centennial Square early July 6 after a man was allegedly attacked with a weapon. (Black Press Media file photo)

  • Jul. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon early Monday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 6, officers were called to Centennial Square and found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries who officers believed had been attacked with a weapon. Police did not disclose what type of weapon was used in the incident.

The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the file remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to this incident to call 250-995-7654 and select extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Victoria News

