Victoria police looking for 59-year-old missing man

'Binner Chris' may be camping, police say

  • Oct. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police are seeking the public’s help locating Christopher Morgan.

Morgan, 59, is affectionately called ‘Binner Chris.’ Police say he may be camping.

Morgan is described as a white man standing 5′-10″ with a medium build. He has hazel eyes and balding medium-length dark brown hair and a full, greying beard.

Anyone who sees Morgan is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 and use ext. 1.

