Victoria police look to identify suspect in liquor store shoplifting

The man has allegedly stolen items from multiple liquor stores and on several different occasions

  • Apr. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Victoria police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who has allegedly shoplifted from liquor stores several times.

Police believe one suspect stole items from multiple liquor stores and on several different occasions. Most recently, he allegedly shoplifted on April 5 and 12.

The suspect is described as a man, 35 to 50, with black hair. In one of the recent shoplifting incidents, he was wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve black shirt, black pants, and a purple T-shirt with a vintage CBC logo on it.

The files are under investigation and anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

