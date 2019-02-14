Victoria Police look for rightful owner of signed baseball

Baseball was found in an arrest related to a theft

The Victoria Police are looking for the proper owner of a signed New York Yankees baseball after recovering it from a thief. (Twitter/VicPDCanada)

The Victoria Police Department is looking for the rightful owner of a signed New York Yankees baseball, following the arrest of a man on several theft-related offences.

Officers located the baseball while investigating a theft on Feb. 8 in the 2600-block of Bridge Street.

Surveillance footage was used and the man was identified and later arrested for the original theft. While he was being searched, the baseball was found.

ALSO READ: Good Samaritan looking to return camera found in Greater Victoria to its owner

The 2017 baseball is in a plastic case and signed by several members of the team. Police say the proper owner will know who signed it.

While police are uncertain of the monetary value of the baseball, they suspect it holds sentimental value.

If you have any information on the baseball, you can call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook Â