Victoria Police look for rightful owner of signed baseball

The Victoria Police Department is looking for the rightful owner of a signed New York Yankees baseball, following the arrest of a man on several theft-related offences.
Officers located the baseball while investigating a theft on Feb. 8 in the 2600-block of Bridge Street.
Surveillance footage was used and the man was identified and later arrested for the original theft. While he was being searched, the baseball was found.
The 2017 baseball is in a plastic case and signed by several members of the team. Police say the proper owner will know who signed it.
While police are uncertain of the monetary value of the baseball, they suspect it holds sentimental value.
If you have any information on the baseball, you can call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
