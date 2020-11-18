Victoria police issue photo of suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

VicPD has released a photo of the suspect in a weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue. (VicPD)

Victoria Police Department released a photo of a suspect in a weekend stabbing that sent one person to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. On scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed several times and was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

Bystanders provided medical attention to the victim until paramedics could arrive and take over. The man was taken to hospital with what are now classified as non-life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and has not been identified.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek suspect in weekend stabbing on Pandora Avenue

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 5’10” with a medium build, light brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. He wore a black and red hooded sweater with the hood up, a black and red face mask, white Nike shoes and carried a black shoulder bag. He was last seen walking east on Pandora Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: One in custody after window smashed in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News