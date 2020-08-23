Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

VicPD handed a man a $230 violation ticket for refusing to leave a large gathering in a one-bedroom suite Sunday morning after the same location was used for a party up to 60 people on Friday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD has handed a $230 ticket to a man that refused to leave a large gathering at a one-bedroom suite in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning.

This comes after the same location was used to throw a 40 to 60 person party on Friday night and the host was given a $2,300 fine under new provincial COVID-19 rules.

Officers arrived at the suite in a multi-unit residential building along the 100-block of Fort Street shortly after midnight for a noise disturbance.

As VicPD began clearing the guests out, one man refused to cooperate and leave. Officers arrested the man for obstructing a peace officer and served him a $230 ticket for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act (CRMA).

A $30 victim surcharge levy was included in the $200 fine. No additional tickets were given out.

The guest was released shortly after and left the area.

VicPD continues to enforce the CRMA and reminds the public of the importance to follow the guidelines set by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

READ MORE: VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Abbotsford News