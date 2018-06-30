Victoria police investigating body found in Pioneer Park early Saturday

Police were not confirming gender, age or identity of the deceased as of late this afternoon

Victoria police detectives, along with investigators from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a person found early Saturday morning in Pioneer Park on Quadra Street at Rockland Avenue.

Officers were initially called to the area with regard to a noise complaint around 2 a.m., but when they arrived, they discovered a body, the subject of an apparent sudden death. As late as 5 p.m. today, police had still not provided details about the condition of the body, the gender, approximate age or identity of the deceased person.

While the cause of death has yet to be released, VicPD say they do not believe there is any danger to the public related to this incident.

